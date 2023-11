BERLIN, November 5 /TASS/. About thirty flights were affected in the Hamburg airport as a result of an armed man’s driving to the air harbor’s runway, DPA news agency reported.

Six flights and twenty one landings were expected during the period between the formal closing of the airport at 22:24 p.m. Moscow time (19:24 p.m. GMT) and ordinary stop of flights at 01:00 a.m. Moscow time (22:00 p.m. GMT), the airport’s spokesperson said. Some of them were redirected and the others were canceled.