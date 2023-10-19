Ukrainian troops shell DPR 36 times in past day, civilian injured

DONETSK, October 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out 36 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, injuring one civilian, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 36 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "One man, a civilian, was reported to have been injured in Mineralnoye. A residential building was damaged in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, as well as one facility of civilian infrastructure."

"Overall, 127 munitions of various types have been fired," the mission said.