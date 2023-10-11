Two Ukrainian drones shot down above west Russia

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones were shot down above the Surazh district of the western Russian Bryansk Region early on Wednesday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, adding that no damage or casualties have been reported.

"Two fixed-wing drones were shot down by air defense units of the Russian Defense Ministry. There were no damage or casualties. First responders are working at the scene," the governor wrote on Telegram.

He thanked the region’s air defense units for their service.