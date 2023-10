MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. An attack of two drone boats is now being repelled in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The loud noise in the Northern Breakwater area is from the Black Sea Fleet’s underwater anti-sabotage detachment. According to preliminary information, they are repelling an attack by two drone boats," he wrote.