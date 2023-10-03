Kiev troops fired over 96 munitions towards DPR on Tuesday

DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried a total of 29 shelling attacks targeting cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Tuesday, firing 96 munitions of various types in total, DPR head Denis Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

"The adversary performed 29 shelling attacks, firing 96 munitions from 122mm rocket artillery weapons, as well as 152mm and 155mm conventional artillery shells," Pushilin wrote.

As a result, a man born in 1958 from Yasinovataya and a resident of Vladimirovka, whose age was not specified, received non life-threatening injuries. 13 privately owned houses and two objects of power supply infrastructure were damaged in Gorlovka.