MELITOPOL, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling attack on a village in the Zaporozhye Region killed an elderly woman, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a shelling attack on the Verbovoye village in the Pologi District at 3:20 p.m. on September 29, killing a local woman born in 1941," he said.

On Saturday, a woman suffered wounds in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on Telegram.