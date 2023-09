MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. A power outage occurred in the village of Pogar in the borderline Bryansk Region following an attack by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"As a result of an attack by Ukrainian terrorists, the power supply was disrupted in the village of Pogar. There are no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that the emergency services were working on site.