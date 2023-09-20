One civilian dies in gas explosion at Moscow Region residential building

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. One person died as a result of a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha, emergency services told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, a civilian, a woman, died as a result of the gas explosion. At the moment, the debris is being removed, [rescuers] are checking if there are people there," the source said. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, two people remain under the rubble.

The source also said that two people had been hospitalized. "Right now, we have information about two injured men, they have been hospitalized," he said.

In the morning, a gas explosion took place on the fourth floor of a residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha. As a result, three floors collapsed. Emergency services, investigators and experts are now on the scene, the debris is being removed.