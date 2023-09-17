Aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle intercepted over Voronezh Region — top brass

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Kiev has made an attempt to attack facilities on Russian territory by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was shot down over the Voronezh Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"At about 9:40 a.m. Moscow time on September 17, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the territory of the Russian Federation by an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was intercepted over the territory of the Voronezh Region," the ministry said.

Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev reported via his Telegram channel that there were no casualties or damage as a result of interception of the drone using radioelectronic combat forces.