Russia says air defenses destroyed Ukrainian drone outside Moscow

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Air defenses in the Istra District outside Moscow destroyed a Ukrainian drone that attempted to attack targets in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"About 1:45 a.m. on September 17, an attempt of the Kiev regime to perpetrate a terrorist attack with drones on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Duty air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Istra District of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin earlier said an air defense system repelled a drone attack on Moscow, and no casualties or damage were reported so far. He said first responders are working at the scene.