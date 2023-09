MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Nikolai Lukashuk, head of the regional council, said.

"An infrastructure facility has been damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

No more details about the facility were given.

An air raid warning was issued in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and lasted 20 minutes. The sirens also sounded for half an hour in the Kharkov Region.