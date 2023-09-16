Death toll from Ukrainian shelling rises to five in DPR in past day

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces shelled Donetsk, Svetlodarsk and Gorlovka in the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed to five, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Four fatalities were reported earlier in Donetsk and Svetlodarsk.

"Five civilians were killed - in the Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky neighborhoods of Donetsk and in Svetlodarsk, a woman sustained a medium wound," Pushilin wrote adding that three residential buildings and two civilian facilities were damaged, while a house was destroyed in Svetlodarsk.

"Thirty-nine incidents of shelling were recorded in the republic, as 111 munitions were fired with the use of 152mm and 155 mm barrel artillery, including cluster munitions. Preliminarily, a Himars MLRS launched a strike at Svetlodarsk," Pushilin said.