Three people killed in grenade blast in Voronezh Region

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Three people were killed in the town of Rossoshi in Russia’s central Voronezh Region as a result of a grenade explosion, a source in the region’s law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"That’s right <...>, three people were killed," he said when asked about the death toll in the grenade explosion in Rossoshi.

There was no official comment from the regional authorities yet.

A similar incident occurred in the Belgorod Region on September 4. In the village of Komsomolsky, a man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his face, arms and legs, as well as brain contusion, when a grenade he had found in the garden went off.