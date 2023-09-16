Ukrainian forces open fire at village in Russia’s Kursk Region, killing civilian

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled a village in the Kursk Region, a civilian man died from a shrapnel wound, Governor Roman Starovoit said on his Telegram channel.

"Today, the village of Plekhovo of the Sudzha District came under shelling from Ukraine. A 30-year-old man died instantaneously from a shrapnel wound. <…> Several residential buildings have been damaged," the regional governor wrote.

Starovoit added that all owners whose property was damaged would be offered help in rebuilding it.