Borderline Belgorod Region records about 30 incoming strikes over 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired almost 30 rounds of various munitions at villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, two explosive devices were dropped from a drone, one enemy drone was shot down. Four mortar shells each were fired at the village of Terezovka and the Pankov farmstead. There have been no casualties or destruction in any populated locations in the district," he wrote.

According to the governor, two fragmentation charges have been dropped from a drone and one enemy quadrocopter has been taken down in the Belgorodsky District.

He noted that 14 artillery shells had been fired at the Valuysky Municipal District and four strikes had been recorded in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District.