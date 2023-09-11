Detained SBU agents charged with preparation of terror attacks — KGB of Belarus

MINSK, September 12 /TASS/. Criminal cases against the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) agents, detained by the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus were initiated over charges of preparation of terror attacks and intelligence activities, says Konstantin Bychek, deputy head of the KGB investigative department.

Buchek disclosed details of the KGB operation that resulted in detention of Belarusian and Ukrainian nationals, who were preparing terror attacks under orders from Ukrainian intelligence agencies - including explosions at railway tracks - during several TV shows on Belarusian television.

Speaking in an interview for "Belarus segodnya," Bychek specified that criminal cases were initiated over charges of attempted terrorism and high treason.

The Ukrainian national, detained while illegally crossing the border in the Gomel Region, was charged with intelligence activities. The BelTA news agency speculates that the intensification of the terrorist activities is connected to the CSTO drills, which took place in the republic between September 1 and 6.

According to the KGB, the agents photographed residential buildings, military bases and oil depots under orders from the SBU. Then, one cell was ordered to blow up a portion of the railway between Stolbtsy and Baranovichi in the Minsk Region. The agents were unable to carry out the attack, as they were detained by the KGB on August 26. An explosive device worth 1.2 kg of TNT was found then. The second attempt was thwarted on September 4 in the Vitebsk Region. The KGB seized 1 kg of explosives, wires, a detonator and a magnet that was supposed to latch the explosive to the tracks.

"In addition to the obvious goals - attempts to destabilize the public order in our country and to intimidate our citizens, the Ukrainian intelligence also pursues a secondary goal. In particular, they seek to create an impression of presence of some organized resistance. In other words, some well-prepared terrorist agents, capable to carry out guerilla warfare here. But this is not the case," Bychek said.