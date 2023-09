KURSK, September 11. /TASS/. An explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone on the city of Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, no one was hurt, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said on Monday.

"An explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone on Rylsk. Luckily, no one was hurt. Damage was done to the facades and windows of two buildings," he wrote on his Telegram channel.