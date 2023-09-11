Russian national Vinnik to stand trial in US on September 30, 2024 — database

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian national Alexander Vinnik, accused of money laundering in the US, will stand a jury trial on September 30, 2024, not in February 2024, as was planned earlier, says the court document database for the Northern District of California.

"Trial date: on 9/30/2024," the document says, adding that the trial "will be before the jury."

The document also states that the trial is expected to last 14 days.

No reason for postponement was provided. Previously, Vinnik’s lawyer was changed: appointed lawyer David Rizk was replaced by Arkady Bukh, who previously worked on cases of Russian nationals, charged in the US.

Last week, Vinnik was visited by Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov.

Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at the request of the United States, where he is accused of laundering $4-9 billion through the now defunct crypto exchange BTC-e. In December 2019, Vinnik was extradited to France, where he also faced charges. In December 2020, a Paris court sentenced him to five years in prison for money laundering. In early August 2022, the Russian was brought to Greece from France and then sent to the US. In Russia, Vinnik is charged with embezzlement of over 600,000 rubles ($9,700) and computer fraud worth 750 mln rubles ($12.2 mln). He said earlier that he was ready to return to his home country and stand trial.