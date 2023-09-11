Two teenagers, adult detained in connection with string of sabotages in Novosibirsk Region

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian special services have detained three people (two teenagers, one adult) in connection with a series of sabotage attacks on the railroad and on the territory of the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after V.P. Chkalov, official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk told TASS.

"Three residents of the region, two of whom are underage, have been detained. The identities of the suspects were established after the arson of a railroad switchboard in the Sovetsky district of Novosibirsk. The investigative and operational team of the transport police found and seized evidence from the scene of the incident, which made it possible to find the attackers," she said.

Volk added that one of the detainees admitted that he was tasked with setting fire to the relay station via text message. The arsonist and his accomplices recorded their actions on a smartphone camera, then sent a video report of their criminal actions to an anonymous handler. They were promised to receive a payment of 10,000 rubles (about 100$) for the sabotage. "In addition, transport police tentatively established the involvement of the young people in similar crimes. They include arson of a container of telecommunication equipment in the Soviet district of Novosibirsk as well as an airplane on the territory of the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after V.P. Chkalov," - the representative of the department added.

The detainees are currently charged under part 2 of Article 281 of the Russian Criminal Code and arrested. In a video that the Russian Interior Ministry's press center provided to TASS, one of the detainees confessed that he had set fire to an iron box in the forest by making a flammable mixture himself.