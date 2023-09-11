Teenager attacks four adults with a knife inside school entrance in southern Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 11. /TASS/. A teenage boy injured four adults in southern Russia’s Rostov Region on Monday morning as he attempted to enter the school building with a knife, Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"At 7:50 a.m., a masked 15-year-old boy, armed with a knife, wounded four adults, including three school staff and a student’s relative, as he attempted to enter a school in the village of Krasny Desant in the Neklinovsky District. The attacker has been stopped by witnesses. He turned out to be a 9th-form student who has a mental illness," the Rostov Region governor wrote, adding that none of the school children had been hurt. Experts are working at the scene, he added.

According to Golubev, those injured received minor wounds, they are being given medical assistance.