Ukrainian military shelling settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled settlements seventy times over the past day and three individuals were wounded, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said on the Telegram channel.

"Over the past day, the mission reported seventy facts of fire opening by armed units of Ukraine. Data were received about three civilians being wounded in Aleksandrovka and the Chervonogvardeisky District of Makeevka," it said.

The Ukrainian military fired a total of 244 various munitions. Four civilian infrastructural installations and seventeen buildings were damaged.