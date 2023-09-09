Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,300

RABAT, September 10. /TASS/. The number of people killed during Friday’s earthquake in Morocco has reached 1,305, while 1,832 people were injured, the country’s interior ministry said in a communique.

According to the document, 1,220 of those injured are in serious condition.

Deaths were reported in nine provinces and prefectures of the country. The Al Haouz Province was the hardest hit, reporting 694 deaths, followed by Taroudant (347 fatalities) and Chichaou (191 deaths).

Besides, fatalities were reported in Agadir, Azilal, Grand Casablanca, Marrakesh, Tinghir, Ouarzazate and Youssoufia.

According to a statement from Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the magnitude 7 earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday. The center was in the district of Ighil, located in the province of Al Haouz, the Marrakesh-Safi region, at a depth of 8 kilometers.

King of Morocco Mohammed VI ordered to provide immediate assistance to all people who lost their homes as a result of the earthquake. A three-day mourning period has been declared in the country.