DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has fired twelve 155-millimeter shells at Donetsk in just 30 minutes, according to the Telegram channel of the Donetsk People's Republic's office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination for Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.

According to the report, the Ukrainian forces shelled the Petrovsky, Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city four times between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.