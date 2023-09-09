Morocco earthquake death toll reaches nearly 300 — Interior Ministry

RABAT, September 9. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Morocco has reached nearly 300, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, at least 296 people were killed in the provinces and prefectures of El Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudan.

In addition, 153 casualties have been confirmed. The people are in hospitals and receiving the necessary care, the ministry assured.

According to the statement of the National Geophysical Institute of Morocco, a 7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday (1:11 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday). The epicenter was located in the district of Igil in the province of El Haouz, which is part of the Marrakech-Safi region, the origin was at a depth of 8 km. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.9 and its epicenter was located 77 km southwest of Marrakech.

The previous strong earthquake in Morocco occurred on February 24, 2004 in the province of El Hoceima (north of the country). Its magnitude was 6.3. The victims of this quake were 628 people.