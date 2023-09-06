Kiev troops fire over 360 munitions towards DPR over past day

DONETSK, September 6. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces fired a total of 362 various munitions towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the adversary performed 71 shelling attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems, AGM-88 HARM [air-to-surface tactical missiles] and 155mm shells, including with cluster charge. In the Gorlovka direction, 11 shelling attacks from 155mm artillery guns took place, including with the use of cluster munitions," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

Seven shelling attacks were reported in the Yasinovataya direction, and two - in the Volnovakha direction, both involving 155mm shells. Some of them had a cluster charge, the mission continued. Besides, three shelling attacks took place in the Svetlodar direction and involved 155mm artillery rounds, but no cluster munitions.

"Overall, 362 munitions of various types were fired," the statement says.

Ukrainian fire targeted Valeryanovka, Golmovsky, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Luganskoye, Makeyevka, Mironovsky, Svetlodarsk, Olginka and the district of Yasinovataya.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said earlier that at least 10 people were injured and two killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Tuesday. Two Ukrainian shells hit a kingergarten building in Donetsk, he added.