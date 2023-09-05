US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 17 times in past day

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 17 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16, one pair of F-35, two pairs of Typhoon and a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as three MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 17 times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"The so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues creating dangerous situations fraught with air incidents and aggravated the situation in Syria’s airspace," he stressed.