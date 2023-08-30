Drone damages building of Investigative Committee in Bryansk

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The building of a directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee in Bryansk has been damaged by falling debris following a drone crash, the municipal administration press service said.

"Today, four unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over Bryansk. As a result of eliminating one of them, windows were shattered in the building of the investigative directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Bryansk Region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," its statement said.

In the morning on August 30, an explosion was heard in the directorate’s building in Bryansk, no open fire was observed.