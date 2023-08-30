Drone boat attack on Sevastopol bay repelled — governor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Forces of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet have completed their effort to repel a seaborne drone attack near the main bay of the Crimean city of Sevastopol in the early hours of Wednesday, Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev wrote on Telegram.

"Anti-submarine warfare forces have completed their work," the governor said. "For now, there has been no precise information about the number and type of destroyed targets. The situation is being monitored."

In the early hours of Wednesday, it was reported that forces of the Black Sea fleet were responding to a drone attack near the Sevastopol bay. All forces and services were on active duty.