Russian Air Defense Troops destroy two Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Kiev made an attempt to attack Russian facilities with two drones early in the morning, the drones were destroyed by the Russian Air Defense Troops over the Bryansk Region, the Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Early in the morning, another attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian facilities was foiled. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by operational air defense assets over the territory of the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.