Fallen drone found in field in Orel Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A fallen drone was found in a field in the Orel Region; it was neutralized by electronic warfare means, the region’s governor, Andrey Klychkov, said on Sunday.

"A fallen unmanned aerial vehicle was found in a field near the village of Maslovo in the Orel Region yesterday evening. The drone was rendered harmless by electronic warfare means. The site was cordoned off. A probe is underway," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, there are no risks to civilians. The situation is under control, he added.