Air raid alert lifted in Kiev and seven Ukrainian regions

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. An air raid alert, declared in the early hours of Saturday in Kiev and across seven regions in Ukraine, has been lifted, according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

The air raid sirens went off earlier in the day for approximately 30 minutes in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, Cherkassk and Chernigov regions as well as in the Kiev-controlled territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

On Friday, air alert sirens were sounded six times across all regions of Ukraine.