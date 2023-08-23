Two Ukrainian drones shot down above Russia’s Bryansk Region — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Kiev government has sent two drones to attack facilities in Russia, but Russian air defenses shot them down above the western Russia’s Bryansk Region late on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was foiled at around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time [on Wednesday]," the ministry said.

"Two Ukrainian UAVs were detected and destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Bryansk Region," it said.