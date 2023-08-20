Over 80 munitions fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR on Sunday

DONETSK, August 20. /TASS/. More than 80 artillery shells, including cluster munitions, were fired by Ukrainian troops at settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s acting head, Denis Pushilin, said on Sunday.

"The enemy fired more than 80 munitions at our settlements. Ukrainian troops used artillery systems of the 122mm, 152mm, and 155mm caliber, including of the cluster type," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks, one civilian was killed and five more were wounded. Thirteen residential houses and two energy supplies facilities were damaged.