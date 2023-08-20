Russian Investigative launches probe into drone attack on railway in Kursk

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into a drone attack early on Sunday on a railway station in the city of Kursk, the committee’s press office announced in a statement.

"As part of the probe, the Russian Investigative Committee is set to establish all the circumstances of what had happened, and will render a legal assessment to actions of all those involved in this crime," according to the statement.

Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit stated earlier in the day that a Ukrainian drone struck the rooftop of a railway station in the central Russian city of Kursk.

The governor announced later that the fire, caused by the drone attack at the railway station was extinguished promptly. He added that five people suffered minor injuries caused by shattered glass and they were all allowed to go home after the medical examinations.

Starovoit also said that the drone attack damaged the roof, the fa·ade of the railway station and inflicted damage on the station's platform.