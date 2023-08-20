Air defenses stopped drone from flying over Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Air defenses stopped a Ukrainian drone from flying over Moscow overnight into Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"A drone coming from the south made an attempt to fly over Moscow overnight. It was stopped by air defense forces," he wrote on Telegram.

Sobyanin thanked the military for their work.

On August 18, air defenses also hit a Ukrainian drone that was trying to attack targets in Moscow. Its wreckage fell near the Expocenter exhibition center in the downtown neighborhood of high-rise office buildings known as the Moscow City. No casualties or significant damage were reported then.