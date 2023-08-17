Ukrainian drone shot down above southwest Russia — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Kiev government once again attempted to attack facilities in southwestern Russia with a fixed-wing drone, which was shot down by Russian missile defenses above the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"At 10:22 p.m. Moscow time on August 17, the Kiev regime’s attempt to use a fixed-wing drone for carrying out a terror attack on facilities on the Russian territory was thwarted. Russian missile defenses on combat duty detected the drone and destroyed it above the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

The attack caused no damage or casualties.

Earlier on Thursday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by Russian missile defense above the village of Nikolskoye.

A similar incident was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday morning.