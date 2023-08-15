Fatalities in Makhachkala filling station blast now established

MAKHACHKALA, August 15. /TASS/. The authorities in Dagestan are clarifying the lists of those killed in an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala, the region’s Health Minister Tatyana Belyayeva told TASS.

"Now we have 66 people in hospitals. All of them are receiving the necessary help. There are fatalities, their lists are being clarified," the health official said.

Earlier, Russian investigators initiated a criminal case under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life or health of consumers, causing the death of two or more people by negligence). According to the investigation, on Monday evening, a fire started in a building of the car service station during work on car maintenance. The fire triggered a blast, which resulted in casualtirs and fatalities. In addition, nearby buildings and cars were damaged. According to the latest data, 12 people died and 66 were injured.