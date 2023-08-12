Six tourists injured by rockfall in Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Six people were injured by a rockfall in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria, four of them were hospitalized, the Russian Health Ministry’s press service told reporters on Saturday.

"Four people are receiving hospital care in the Republican Clinical Hospital in the city of Nalchik. One of them is in serious condition. Two more tourists are receiving out-patient treatment," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Health Ministry’s Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, seven tourists from St. Petersburg - four men and three women - were hit by a rockfall at a designated campsite in the Cherek District of Kabardino-Balkaria on Saturday. One of them - a man born in 1989 - died.

The rescue effort involved a team of 16 mountain rescuers from the Elbrus High-Altitude Search and Rescue Team, a commercial helicopter and a medical helicopter of the Kabardino-Balkaria Center for Disaster Medicine. The injured tourists were airlifted to the region’s administrative center of Nalchik on Saturday afternoon.