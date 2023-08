SIMFEROPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Another Ukrainian missile has been shot down by the air defense system over the Kerch Strait, Governor of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported via Telegram.

"Another Ukrainian armed forces’ missile has been shot down over the Kerch Strait," he wrote.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that the S-200 missile system converted into a strike version had been intercepted.