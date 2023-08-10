Civilian killed, over 20 residential buildings damaged in shelling of DPR in past day

DONETSK, August 10./TASS/. Ukrainian troops continued shelling the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, killing a civilian and damaging 22 residential buildings, DPR’s Acting Head Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In the evening, the enemy once again shelled the Kievsky district of Donetsk, using banned cluster munitions, wounding a civilian. One civilian was killed in Gorlovka in the past day. Twenty-two residential buildings were damaged in the Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk, as well as in Yasinovataya, Gorlovka and Luganskoye, along with two social facilities," Pushilin wrote.

According to Pushilin, 151 munitions, including cluster ones, were fired from 122mm rocket artillery pieces, 152mm and 155mm conventional tube artillery pieces in 44 shelling episodes.

The telegram channel of the Donetsk People’s Republic mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reports that power lines and private houses were damaged in the Kievsky district of Donetsk, as well as a multi-story apartment building. A school was damaged in Yasinovataya, it said.