TASS, August 7. The number of fatalities in the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) collapse and subsequent flooding has risen to 57, emergency services told TASS.

"The bodies of two more victims of the HPP collapse have been found. Thus, the death toll has risen to 57 people," the source said. About 175 people have been hospitalized.

According to the latest data, nearly 1,500 residential buildings remain flooded. Water has left 21,500 homes. Water removal, reconstruction, disinfection and restoration of communications continue. More than 16,500 people have been vaccinated against various infections. Nearly 170 million rubles have been paid to residents as compensation for loss of property.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away.