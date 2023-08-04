Chinese province bordering Russia declares red alert level due to heavy rains

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. The administration of China's Heilongjiang Province, which borders on Russia, has introduced a red alert, the highest alert level, due to heavy rains in a number of regions, China Central Television reported, citing the local meteorological department.

According to the department, the water level in some rivers in the borderline province has exceeded the critical mark of 12 centimeters, with rainwater continuing to pour in.

Local authorities have warned of the risk of flooding, rock falls and landslides.

The situation remains serious in Hebei Province, adjacent to Beijing, where overflowing rivers have inundated vast areas of low-lying farmland. First responders continue to evacuate residents from dozens of flooded villages, China Central Television reported.

Meanwhile, China's Water Resources Ministry has declared an emergency flood control regime in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (north China) and the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning (northeast China).