Emergencies Ministry reports two fatalities in seaplane crash in Krasnoyarsk Region

KRASNOYARSK, August 2. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a seaplane crash in Russia’s northern Krasnoyarsk Region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

"Today, at 11:18 a.m. (07:18 a.m. Moscow time), we’ve received a report about the crash of a seaplane on the bank of the Dudinka River. Two people died," the statement said.

The seaplane caught fire during the fall. According to the Emergencies Ministry, ten firefighters extinguished the fire using three units of equipment. The regional prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into the plane crash.