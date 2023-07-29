Russia’s Belgorod Region comes under fire 42 times in past day — governor

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Russia’s Belgorod Region 42 times in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Ten artillery shells hit the Zhuravlyovka village in the Belgorod District. There were no casualties or damage. In the Shebekino Urban District, the Leninsky village came under mortar fire 16 times and another 16 mortar attacks were reported at the Shebekino International Automobile Border-Crossing Point. No casualties or damage were reported," he wrote on Telegram.