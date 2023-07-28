Several flights delayed in Moscow airports amid powerful thunderstorm

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A number of arrivals and departures from Moscow airports have been delayed when a powerful thunderstorm broke out in Moscow on Thursday night, according to online schedules.

A total of 16 flights were delayed and 4 cancelled in Vnukovo, six delayed and two cancelled in Domodedovo, 13 flights were delayed in Sheremetyevo.

The Flightradar air tracking service shows that several planes en route to Moscow had to perform a go-around.

TASS correspondents reported from various districts of Moscow and the Moscow Region that the heaviest downpours were reported in the Moscow Region’s northern, northwestern, western, southwestern and southeastern districts, as well as in New Moscow territories and in the west of the Russian capital.

The storm warning will remain in place until Friday morning, with gusts of wind of 15-17 meters per second.

Precipitation equaling about 50%-70% of the monthly norm is expected in the Russian capital between July 28 and 29.