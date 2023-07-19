Some munitions detonated after fire at military ground in Crimea — governor

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Some munitions detonated after a fire at military grounds in Crimea’s Kirovsky District, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the government.

"A fire broke out at a military ground in the Republic of Crimea at about 4 a.m.; some munitions stored at this military ground detonated because of the fire," Aksyonov said.

On Wednesday Morning, Aksyonov reported a fire at a military ground in the Kirovsky District, which caused a swath of the Tavrida highway temporarily shut down. No one was injured in the incident. An anti-crisis center was established for elimination of the fire. Temporary deployment facilities were deployed in local schools.

During the meeting, Putin said that the cause of the fire must be investigated, but everything must be done to ensure safety of the people.