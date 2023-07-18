Zaporozhye region city reports power outages after Ukraine's attack

MELITOPOL, July 19. /TASS/. Power outages and disruptions of internet connection and mobile services were reported in the city of Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region after the Ukrainian military shelled a TV tower in the nearby city of Tokmak late on Tuesday, the city’s first responders said.

"Mobile communication issues and power outages were reported in Pologi after the shelling of Tokmak. Heavy rains are impeding full-fledged repairs," they said.

According to earlier reports, Kiev troops fired several projectiles towards Tokmak at 19:10 local time. Four were shot down by the city’s air defenses, while two hit a TV tower. No casualties were reported.