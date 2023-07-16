Ferry traffic reopened in Sevastopol after drone attack at night - authorities

SEVASTOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Ferry and boat traffic across Sevastopol Bay has been reopened, the city’s directorate for the road and transport infrastructure writes on its Telegram channel.

"Ferry service reopens," the directorate wrote. It was suspended in Sevastopol on Sunday morning. Earlier, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that a drone attack on Sevastopol was repelled at night.

"Air defenses, Navy and electronic warfare units repelled an enemy drone attack on Sevastopol over the sea near Cape Khersones, the Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava," he blogged. Two UAVs were shot down and five were suppressed over the sea. Also, two water surface drones were destroyed outside the port, the governor said.