Explosive device linked to car bombing in Belgorod, investigative authorities say

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. An incident on Friday involving the explosion of a car in the Russian city of Belgorod, which left three people injured, was caused by an unidentified explosive device, the Russian Investigative Committee in the Belgorod Region said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, an unidentified explosive device detonated in a car moving through the courtyard of a high-rise apartment building on July 14, 2023. The device had presumably been installed under the car's floor pan," the statement reads.

"A criminal case has been opened under Article 30.3 and Article 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempt at murder committed in a generally dangerous way)," the committee added.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said earlier that the blast had occurred at 10:17 a.m. local time (7:17 a.m. GMT) on Friday. The driver of the detonated car, who suffered a shrapnel injury to his thigh, called the unified emergency service. A woman and her three-year-old child who were walking along the pavement sustained shrapnel injuries to their legs. According to medical sources, the injured were taken to the hospital in fair condition.