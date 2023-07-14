Ukrainian shelling kills civilian in Russia’s Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has killed a woman in Russia’s Bryansk Region and left another three people wounded, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Belaya Beryozka settlement in the Trubchevsky District. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1939 was killed. Three people, including a teen of 16 years, suffered minor wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are now receiving the necessary medical assistance," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, the shelling caused three buildings to catch fire. Emergency teams are working at the scene, dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

The Belaya Beryozka settlement, located 2.5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has a population of about 5,500.